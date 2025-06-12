Aidan Sen
Chase Geter is set to take a Michigan Official Visit over Victors Weekend (June 20-22), his father Mike Geter tells me.
Mr. Geter also noted that the visit "could change if Chase closes his recruitment."
The Virginia-native is scheduled to take a Penn State OV this coming weekend.
