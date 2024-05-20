Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,496
-
- 89,069
-
- 113
Was doing some asking around and I was able to get a new name at defensive line from the transfer portal that the staff are in the beginning stages of discussing.
DL Chris Fitzgerald from Youngstown State is a name that is being thrown around at the moment.
I would classify this as the discovery stage, “kicking the tires” so to speak and we’ll see if it goes beyond that.
Chris Fitzgerald - 2023 - Football - Youngstown State University
Chris Fitzgerald (9) Defensive Line - NIL Opportunities 2022 (Junior): Honorable-Mention All-MVFC selection...started all 11 games on the defensive line...credited
ysusports.com
