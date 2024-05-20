ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: A new name considered at DL from the portal

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Was doing some asking around and I was able to get a new name at defensive line from the transfer portal that the staff are in the beginning stages of discussing.

DL Chris Fitzgerald from Youngstown State is a name that is being thrown around at the moment.

Chris Fitzgerald - 2023 - Football - Youngstown State University

Chris Fitzgerald (9) Defensive Line - NIL Opportunities 2022 (Junior): Honorable-Mention All-MVFC selection...started all 11 games on the defensive line...credited
ysusports.com ysusports.com

I would classify this as the discovery stage, “kicking the tires” so to speak and we’ll see if it goes beyond that.
 
