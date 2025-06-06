Leo Delaney
and Carter Scruggs
were both fairly big misses for Michigan on the recruiting trail over the past couple of days, with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers securing commitments from both players. However, I think neither is particularly surprising. Based on tea-leave-reading and intel, Grant Newsome and Sherrone Moore are prioritising higher-upside offensive line prospects such as John Turntine III, Malakai Lee, and Kelvin Obot after secruing a haul of strong prospects in the same position group last cycle. If U-M loses out on those guys, then I would be concerned, but I don't see that happening.
4-star CB Shavar Young
is a name for Michigan fans to really keep an eye on moving forward. Whilst I can't say too much at this stage, the staff have made the Tennessee-native a priority on the trail, and he is really high on the program. Flip season isn't neccasarily underway yet, as we are still seeing many blue-chip recruits make their first commitments coming out of official visits, but Young is certainly one to watch.