andwere both fairly big misses for Michigan on the recruiting trail over the past couple of days, with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers securing commitments from both players. However, I think neither is particularly surprising. Based on tea-leave-reading and intel, Grant Newsome and Sherrone Moore are prioritising higher-upside offensive line prospects such as John Turntine III, Malakai Lee, and Kelvin Obot after secruing a haul of strong prospects in the same position group last cycle. If U-M loses out on those guys, then I would be concerned, but I don't see that happening.4-star CB Shavar Young is a name for Michigan fans to really keep an eye on moving forward. Whilst I can't say too much at this stage, the staff have made the Tennessee-native a priority on the trail, and he is really high on the program. Flip season isn't neccasarily underway yet, as we are still seeing many blue-chip recruits make their first commitments coming out of official visits, but Young is certainly one to watch.