Recruiting Insider Notes: Bryce Underwood at the National College Showcase

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,699
90,140
113
Just spoke with five-star QB Bryce Underwood and I got a much better feel for how he views Michigan.

Insider notes below, full story to come later.

- His relationship with Michigan has grown over the last few months a lot, Kirk Campbell is one of the main reasons for that growth.
- He really likes Campbell: “He makes me feel like I’m number one”
- I asked him about the QB depth chart and competition, he isn’t worried about it at all. Says he’s focused on his class and he would be coming in to beat anyone on the depth chart.
- Says he’s a bit overwhelmed with the process but is taking his time.
 
