Both Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and defensive line coach Mike Elston were in Pennsylvania on Thursday to see priority defensive tackle prospect Deyvid Palepale.
Palepale tells us that he appreciated both of them coming out to see him and he was told that he was considered a priority prospect for the program and made sure he had an official visit date set.
We are told that Palepale will take an official from June 9-11.
From his last visit, Palepale told us that U-M were his leaders coming out of the visit. I asked him whether that is still true considering he's made other visits and time has passed.
"That statement still holds true to this day."
In response to this, my FutureCast prediction is in for U-M to land him at some point.
