Josh Henschke
Oct 26, 2021
Michigan is searching for a potential fit at defensive back after offering multi-year starter Josh Wallace out of UMass from the portal.
After speaking to someone close to the situation, I expect Michigan to be a factor for Wallace moving forward. Can’t speak on where U-M sits but he’s open to learning more.
The expectation that he will be on campus this week for a visit but a date is not set in stone as he is still setting up visits.
Will have more when I get it.
