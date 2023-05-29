ADVERTISEMENT

Insider HQH: Michigan expected to be a factor for portal DB

Michigan is searching for a potential fit at defensive back after offering multi-year starter Josh Wallace out of UMass from the portal.

After speaking to someone close to the situation, I expect Michigan to be a factor for Wallace moving forward. Can’t speak on where U-M sits but he’s open to learning more.

The expectation that he will be on campus this week for a visit but a date is not set in stone as he is still setting up visits.

Will have more when I get it.

umassathletics.com

Josh Wallace - Football - University of Massachusetts Athletics

Josh Wallace (12) DB - 2022 • Senior Wallace played in 12 games in the 2022 season, recording 41 tackles (32 solo, nine assisted),...
umassathletics.com umassathletics.com
 
