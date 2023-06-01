ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Hearing regarding Aaron Scott…

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,693
90,124
113
That a top five will be coming soon.

I am expecting Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, OSU and Tennessee to make the list and will take OVs to each school.

A team to watch, I’m told is Oregon. Has come on strong in recent weeks. Ducks are his childhood favorite growing up. His bed sheets that he sleeps in every night is Oregon themed.

Has an OV scheduled to Michigan this month so we’ll see what happens.

 
  • Like
Reactions: buttaball, Gulon, Mkmcclain and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: What we're hearing on four-star DB Aaron Scott

Replies
14
Views
3K
The Den
orsons
orsons
H

Satisfaction (Long)

Replies
15
Views
483
The Den
Orthobuckets
O
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: What we're hearing about Aaron Scott post-OSU visit

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Den
BlockM4Life
B
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: Notes on Bennett Warren, Aaron Scott and more

Replies
20
Views
2K
The Den
Highbury
H
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: Notes on various targets and more

Replies
2
Views
2K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today