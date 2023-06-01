Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,693
-
- 90,124
-
- 113
That a top five will be coming soon.
I am expecting Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, OSU and Tennessee to make the list and will take OVs to each school.
A team to watch, I’m told is Oregon. Has come on strong in recent weeks. Ducks are his childhood favorite growing up. His bed sheets that he sleeps in every night is Oregon themed.
Has an OV scheduled to Michigan this month so we’ll see what happens.
