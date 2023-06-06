ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Has the Shipp sailed?

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Cautiously optimstic about Michigan’s chances with Jordan Shipp.

The staff is VERY confident that they did enough to seal the deal but I haven’t heard enough to feel comfortable placing a FutureCast prediction just yet. I think things are trending in a very positive direction with receivers right now, especially Shipp and I’Marion Stewart.

 
