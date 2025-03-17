Seth Berry
This week is set to be a big one in terms of prospects Michigan football will be hosting on campus leading into this weekend.
Below is a list of confirmed names so far. As always, names could be added or taken off the list as the week progresses:
March 17
March 18
March 20
March 21
March 22
Jaxon Pyatt 2026 Linebacker
Jaxon Pyatt - 2026 3 Star Linebacker for Arvada West (Arvada, CO) on Rivals.com
Samuel Roseborough 2026 Offensive Tackle
Samuel Roseborough - 2026 4 Star Offensive tackle for Clearwater (Clearwater, FL) on Rivals.com
Joey O Brien 2026 Safety
Joey O'Brien - 2026 4 Star Safety for La Salle College High School (Philadelphia, PA) on Rivals.com
March 20
Dakota Guerrant 2027 Wide Receiver
Dakota Guerrant - 2027 4 Star Wide receiver for Harper Woods (Harper Woods, MI) on Rivals.com
March 21
Asher Ghioto 2028 Defensive End
Asher Ghioto - 2028 Defensive end for Bolles (Jacksonville, FL) on Rivals.com
March 22
Gnivre Carr 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman
G'nivre Carr - 2026 4 Star Interior offensive lineman for IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) on Rivals.com
Peter Bourque 2027 Quarterback
Peter Bourque - 2027 4 Star Quarterback for Tabor Academy (Marion, MA) on Rivals.com
Duyon Forkpa 2026 Linebacker
Duyon Forkpa - 2026 4 Star Linebacker for IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) on Rivals.com
Brian Harris 2026 Defensive End
Brian Harris - 2026 3 Star Defensive end for Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) on Rivals.com
