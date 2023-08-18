I was able to get some camp intel on how things are shaping with the special teams and other areas of note.



Let's get started.



- As far as the kicking game, we are told that it has been good in camp with Tommy Doman essentially wrapping up punting duties and James Turner ahead in the kicking competition.

- One point that was stressed to me is that while the kicking game is good, a dropoff in production is to be expected compared to the last two seasons. The program was spoiled with Jake Moody.

- Depth at special teams has yet to be figured out with spots 1-4 in all areas, including the return game, still up for grabs.

- A name I keep hearing that is having a strong camp is walk-on tight end Josh Beetham. With Matt Hibner banged up and still working his way back into the swing of things, Beetham has played a variety of roles within the tight end room, including some of the H-back role that has been designated for Max Bredeson.

- The TE position is essentially interchangable between the Y and H depending on package, formation, etc. With Colston Love and AJ Barner securing the top two spots, Beetham and Marlin Klein would be the primary back-ups at the moment.

- We are told that Marlin Klein is a 'physical freak' and would likely get the majority of reps over Beetham. However, Beetham has been making a strong push, including having the most catches behind Roman Wilson in a recent scrimmage.

- Hibner will likely be inserted right near the top of the depth behind Barner and Loveland once he's back but the Wolverines certainly have depth.

- Beetham has been singled out by Jim Harbaugh during meetings and such by being an up-and-comer, so this isn't just conjecture at this point.



More when I can get it.