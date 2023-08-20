Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,560
-
- 89,308
-
- 113
Michigan held another scrimmage this evening. Not a whole lot of notes to discuss but here’s what we were told.
- JJ and Davis Warren were sharp today, looked really good from what we were told.
- Were told that Harbaugh was on the case of everybody today, including the coaches, which translated to the coaches riding the players.
- Energy is to the point where guys are ready for camp to end and for the season to start. Normal for this time of the year.
- No known injuries at this time.
- Hibner is back on the field after injury, good news for the TE room as it’s loaded with talent now.
That’s all for now.
- JJ and Davis Warren were sharp today, looked really good from what we were told.
- Were told that Harbaugh was on the case of everybody today, including the coaches, which translated to the coaches riding the players.
- Energy is to the point where guys are ready for camp to end and for the season to start. Normal for this time of the year.
- No known injuries at this time.
- Hibner is back on the field after injury, good news for the TE room as it’s loaded with talent now.
That’s all for now.