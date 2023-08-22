ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Camp Intel: Praise for Benjamin Hall, an intriguing position switch

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,571
89,430
113
Business as usual for Michigan at Schembechler Hall despite the craziness of the suspension.

Guys inside the building were a bit shocked the suspension came from Michigan but the news “came and went” and the focus quickly shifted elsewhere.

The big questions about it all was where would Harbaugh watch the games? Would he be at Schembechler Hall before they went over to the stadium? Etc.

The belief is that Sherrone Moore will be named interim but nothing set in stone.

Mood and energy continues to be good in camp.

Was told that Reece Atteberry has flipped over to defensive tackle last week as a trial run and have heard he’s doing well there. We’ll see if that sticks.

Elsewhere, Alex Orji has been a bit banged up in practice but doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

We’re told CJ Stokes and Benjamin Hall are having excellent camps and Stokes is likely RB3 at this point.

However, we’re told Benjamin Hall has been pushing and is “right there” at RB3. Sounds like it’s neck and neck at the moment.

We’re told the coaching staff have been selling the two on being the “guys” for the program next season.

More when I can have it.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Macdaddy7657, tilawills, mbeards and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Team notes heading into summer

Replies
58
Views
4K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Sherrone Moore's pursuit of a new RB coach

Replies
17
Views
4K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Insider Another vote of confidence for Ben Hall…

Replies
46
Views
1K
The Den
Harbaugh Hammer
Harbaugh Hammer
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Latest transfer portal rumblings

Replies
29
Views
4K
The Den
martyk
martyk
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: A DL coach target gaining traction…

Replies
37
Views
4K
The Den
gregstew
gregstew
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today