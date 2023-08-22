Business as usual for Michigan at Schembechler Hall despite the craziness of the suspension.



Guys inside the building were a bit shocked the suspension came from Michigan but the news “came and went” and the focus quickly shifted elsewhere.



The big questions about it all was where would Harbaugh watch the games? Would he be at Schembechler Hall before they went over to the stadium? Etc.



The belief is that Sherrone Moore will be named interim but nothing set in stone.



Mood and energy continues to be good in camp.



Was told that Reece Atteberry has flipped over to defensive tackle last week as a trial run and have heard he’s doing well there. We’ll see if that sticks.



Elsewhere, Alex Orji has been a bit banged up in practice but doesn’t appear to be anything serious.



We’re told CJ Stokes and Benjamin Hall are having excellent camps and Stokes is likely RB3 at this point.



However, we’re told Benjamin Hall has been pushing and is “right there” at RB3. Sounds like it’s neck and neck at the moment.



We’re told the coaching staff have been selling the two on being the “guys” for the program next season.



More when I can have it.