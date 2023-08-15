Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,491
-
- 89,047
-
- 113
Jim Harbaugh mentioned that receiver Darrius Clemons has missed some time and is “working through something” but appears ready to get back to work.
We are told he’s part of the soft tissue crew that has hit a few members of the team (O’Leary included). He was working with Ben Herbert in full uniform off to the side during the scrimmage.
Nothing to be concerned about long-term.
We are told he’s part of the soft tissue crew that has hit a few members of the team (O’Leary included). He was working with Ben Herbert in full uniform off to the side during the scrimmage.
Nothing to be concerned about long-term.