Insider Camp Intel: Latest camp buzz

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,526
89,161
113
We’re back with another camp intel buzz. No news is good news in many cases and things have been relatively quiet on the news front, which I take as a good sign.

Let’s get started with what we’ve picked up.

- Offense “dominated” the defense yesterday.
- Offense was firing on all cylinders and had the defense on a string.
- There have been days (like the scrimmage) where the defense has outperformed and now it’s the offense’s time to shine. All perfectly normal during camp.
- Juniors and seniors have been let free to return to their houses and apartments from the team hotel during camp. Sophomores today, freshmen are in the hotel until Sunday.
- Energy remains very high and competition for playing time is at “an all-time high.”
- The team is more than ready to hit someone else.

More when I can get it.
 
Latest posts

