Josh Henschke
Staff
- Oct 26, 2021
We’re back with another camp intel buzz. No news is good news in many cases and things have been relatively quiet on the news front, which I take as a good sign.
Let’s get started with what we’ve picked up.
- Offense “dominated” the defense yesterday.
- Offense was firing on all cylinders and had the defense on a string.
- There have been days (like the scrimmage) where the defense has outperformed and now it’s the offense’s time to shine. All perfectly normal during camp.
- Juniors and seniors have been let free to return to their houses and apartments from the team hotel during camp. Sophomores today, freshmen are in the hotel until Sunday.
- Energy remains very high and competition for playing time is at “an all-time high.”
- The team is more than ready to hit someone else.
More when I can get it.
