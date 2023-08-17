We’re back with another camp intel buzz. No news is good news in many cases and things have been relatively quiet on the news front, which I take as a good sign.



Let’s get started with what we’ve picked up.



- Offense “dominated” the defense yesterday.

- Offense was firing on all cylinders and had the defense on a string.

- There have been days (like the scrimmage) where the defense has outperformed and now it’s the offense’s time to shine. All perfectly normal during camp.

- Juniors and seniors have been let free to return to their houses and apartments from the team hotel during camp. Sophomores today, freshmen are in the hotel until Sunday.

- Energy remains very high and competition for playing time is at “an all-time high.”

- The team is more than ready to hit someone else.



More when I can get it.