Oct 26, 2021
Harbaugh mentioned in passing that he had a player that appeared to have suffered a serious injury and will be having an MRI today. Said he was disappointed for the player as he was having a great camp. He did not mention any names and the comment would likely bring up some questions.
That player is Logan Forbes, a sophomore walk-on receiver from Clarkston. Heard he was having a great camp, which is always a bummer for walk-ons who are catching on.
