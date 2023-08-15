ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Camp Intel: Harbaugh also hinted at someone with a more serious injury

Harbaugh mentioned in passing that he had a player that appeared to have suffered a serious injury and will be having an MRI today. Said he was disappointed for the player as he was having a great camp. He did not mention any names and the comment would likely bring up some questions.

That player is Logan Forbes, a sophomore walk-on receiver from Clarkston. Heard he was having a great camp, which is always a bummer for walk-ons who are catching on.

mgoblue.com

Logan Forbes - Football - University of Michigan Athletics

Logan Forbes (35) WR - At Michigan • One-year letterman (2022) Freshman (2022) • Appeared in one game on special teams to earn his first varsity...
mgoblue.com mgoblue.com
 
Reactions: mbeards, Gulon, wolv1000 and 5 others
