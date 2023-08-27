Just going through the compiled notes and wanted to share the final bits of what I have been able to gather as we turn the page to game week. I thought I was finished yesterday but I lied to you. Sorry about that 😉



This is what we've been able to gather.



- On offense, another observer of practice mentioned how many reps Hall was getting at running back. This isn't just one person thinking one thing, the proof is in the pudding at this point.

- With the injury bug biting the receivers, the freshmen have been working with the ones and have been impressing. Again, expect to see them at points in the ECU game. The injuries at receiver aren't deemed to be serious.

- Josh Wallace seems to have locked down a CB position in the rotation, likely CB2 behind Will Johnson. Johnson didn't practice in the final practice but was in the weight room with Ben Herbert. Again. nothing serious.

- There has been plenty of praise for Josaiah Stewart and his explosiveness off the edge.

- Myles Pollard also had some time with the one's and we're told 'looked great'.

- The DBs were flying around and we're told Pollard, Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry stood out. Berry and Sabb also had time with the starters as well.

- When Alex Orji was in at quarterback, most of his reps were passing reps. So his arm will also be used as a weapon as well as his legs.

- Jenkins, Graham and Grant have been menaces to the offensive line in the interior. Those three have been consistent all camp.



NOW, this is all I have from camp. Barring anything unforeseen, this has been fun. Looking forward to the opener.