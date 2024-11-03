ADVERTISEMENT

Brady Hart had his recruiting hat on Saturday

John Garcia Jr.

John Garcia Jr.

Letterman
Gold Member
May 12, 2023
31
171
33

Touched base with the elite Michigan QB commitment, who was back in AA on Saturday. He not only enjoyed reconnecting with the UM staff in person, where he continues to report solidity, but he was recruiting for Moore and company along the way. He mentioned targets like Jamar Browder, Lincoln Keys, Brock Harris and Moose Ludwig among those he was spending time with while on campus.

"I had the recruiting reigns today," Hart tells Rivals. "It was an amazing time, can't wait to see what is in the future for this program."

Hart also said he was well aware of the Bryce Underwood smoke and hopes the staff can reel him in, saying it could be a great start to the finish of the 2025 cycle while providing more competition for him when he arrives for good. It shouldn't surprise to know the Floridian is plenty ready to compete.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Mphoto, tilawills, GrandV8r and 32 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

John Garcia Jr.

Brady Hart back from Ann Arbor

Replies
7
Views
742
The Den
steelerblue
steelerblue
Josh Henschke

Recruiting INTEL: On 2025 DE Triston Abram…

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Recruiting INTEL: Latest on five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Replies
13
Views
2K
The Den
Fritzie
Fritzie
argus99

Glad that the QB Michigan should have started from game 1 is finally getting his shot against USC..

Replies
37
Views
2K
The Den
Camden01
C
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Quick recruiting notes…

Replies
6
Views
3K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back