Brady Hart had his recruiting hat on Saturday

Touched base with the elite Michigan QB commitment, who was back in AA on Saturday. He not only enjoyed reconnecting with the UM staff in person, where he continues to report solidity, but he was recruiting for Moore and company along the way. He mentioned targets like Jamar Browder, Lincoln Keys, Brock Harris and Moose Ludwig among those he was spending time with while on campus."I had the recruiting reigns today," Hart tells Rivals. "It was an amazing time, can't wait to see what is in the future for this program."Hart also said he was well aware of the Bryce Underwood smoke and hopes the staff can reel him in, saying it could be a great start to the finish of the 2025 cycle while providing more competition for him when he arrives for good. It shouldn't surprise to know the Floridian is plenty ready to compete.