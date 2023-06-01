Seth Berry
Sophomore
Staff
-
- Nov 13, 2022
-
- 423
-
- 1,358
-
- 93
I just spoke with 2024 ATH Boo Carter for the first time during a camp at Wayne State University today.
Carter, who has been to Ann Arbor multiple times at this point, has an official visit scheduled on June 9 and said he is looking forward to getting on Michigan's campus again, as he is set to have meetings with coach Jim Harbaugh to connect further with him.
He has built a strong bond with coach Steve Clinkscale and said he is in a group chat with Michigan class of 2024 commits as they communicate often.
Will have a story up within the next day but really positive vibes from Carter as it relates to Michigan.
