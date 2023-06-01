ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Boo Carter Insider Notes

Seth Berry

Seth Berry

Sophomore
Staff
Nov 13, 2022
423
1,358
93
I just spoke with 2024 ATH Boo Carter for the first time during a camp at Wayne State University today.


Carter, who has been to Ann Arbor multiple times at this point, has an official visit scheduled on June 9 and said he is looking forward to getting on Michigan's campus again, as he is set to have meetings with coach Jim Harbaugh to connect further with him.

He has built a strong bond with coach Steve Clinkscale and said he is in a group chat with Michigan class of 2024 commits as they communicate often.

Will have a story up within the next day but really positive vibes from Carter as it relates to Michigan.
 
  • Like
Reactions: WOLVERNOLE, Anison, Macdaddy7657 and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider On Bobby Kanka…

Replies
32
Views
2K
The Den
Minocm
Minocm
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Quick Hits: More on Bobby Kanka

Replies
8
Views
2K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: More intel on Marquise Davis

Replies
13
Views
2K
The Den
TimHazekamp
TimHazekamp
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Couple of quick bball notes

Replies
19
Views
3K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Blue Kahuna

I’ve Never Seen…

Replies
75
Views
2K
The Den
dangoldss
dangoldss
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today