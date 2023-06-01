ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Belleville LB Jeremiah Beasley gives another update on recruitment

Seth Berry

Seth Berry

Sophomore
Staff
Nov 13, 2022
Caught up with four-star Belleville LB Jeremiah Beasley today as well at Wayne State at the National College Showcase Camp.


He is still locked in to his official visit at Michigan on June 16.

Beasley is set to commit in late June, and when I asked him if he was set on his decision and it was just a matter of waiting until the date comes around of announce it, he told me he is set on the decision he is going to make.

When I interviewed him a few weeks ago, he said he was still going a little bit back and forth in his head, but now is fully locked in.

Think Michigan should continue to feel good about this one.
 
