Asked multiple people and NO ONE seems worried about a potential bowl ban or anything of the sort. Hadn't even been thought about.
I'll continue to ask around but the feeling is that they're not bracing for anything.
'No mention anywhere that I know of about a bowl ban,' one source said.
