Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 26,258
-
- 97,676
-
- 113
I am not expecting any changes on the offensive line heading into the Arkansas State game barring any form of surprise later on this week. These guys gotta get time on task to gel and become more of a complete unit, that means snaps together.
I don't get the sense that Moore is NOT open to change, by the way, before some folks meltdown in the comments.
